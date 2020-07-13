Apartment List
/
WA
/
bainbridge island
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:02 AM

322 Apartments for rent in Bainbridge Island, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bainbridge Island apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Winslow
Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1142 sqft
Newly remodeled homes set on landscaped grounds with territorial and greenbelt views. 30-minute commute to Seattle and walking distance to downtown. Units have fully equipped kitchens and large living rooms with fireplaces.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winslow
926 Blue Heron Avenue NE
926 Blue Heron Avenue Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
Townhouse Condo close to Downtown Bainbridge Island - Blue Heron Condominiums is located within walking distance of the library and down town Winslow. This 2 bedroom 1.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winslow
9438 NE Coral Court
9438 NE Coral Ct, Bainbridge Island, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3336 sqft
9438 NE Coral Court Available 07/20/20 Large Beautiful Home Close to town - Beautiful spacious home located on a cul-de-sac on Bainbridge Island.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Springs
6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road
6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1400 sqft
Amazing 2 bed/bath sublet and much more! Looking for a housemate to share cozy remodeled rambler. Needs to be clean, tidy, and reliable.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14350 Sunrise Drive NE
14350 Sunrise Drive Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3196 sqft
14350 Sunrise Drive NE Available 08/05/20 Private Nice Remodeled Home near Faye Bainbridge Park - Beautifully remodeled two story home nestled in the woods just steps away from Faye Bainbridge Park.
Results within 1 mile of Bainbridge Island

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5492 NE Laura Court
5492 Northeast Laura Court, Suquamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1754 sqft
5492 NE Laura Court Available 08/01/20 5 Bedroom Poulsbo Home - 5 Bedroom home in fabulous location on the outskirts of Poulsbo. Convenient location close to highway with easy commute to Poulsbo or Bainbridge Island Ferry.
Results within 5 miles of Bainbridge Island
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
1 Unit Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,515
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
27 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
22 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
10 Units Available
Manette
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
5 Units Available
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
686 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
941 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
$
20 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1214 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
5 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
451 Perry Avenue North
451 Perry Avenue North, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
If you want views to die for, proximity to everything Port Orchard has to offer, come see this home! This home features 3 bedroom, 1.75 baths with new carpet, updated kitchen with separate bar area.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
2495 Northeast John Carlson Road
2495 Northeast John Carlson Road, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
900 sqft
Lovely home close to shopping, bus lines, and Esquire Hills Elementary School. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home with spacious porches on front and back, situated on a large corner lot with plenty of parking. Cute, clean and close in.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
915 Nebraska Street
915 Nebraska Street Southeast, Manchester, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
915 Nebraska Street Available 08/15/20 915 Nebraska Street - 2 bedroom, 1 bath rambler home in Manchester, 915 Nebraska Street SE, Port Orchard WA 98366. Rent $1500.00 Deposit $1450.00.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3229 Hinkley Rd. SE
3229 Hinkley Road Southeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1380 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom farm house nestled on large property - This old world farm home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and approx. 1,380 sq. ft. The kitchen includes stainless refrigerator, oven and microwave.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
713 Courage Ct SE
713 Courage Court Southeast, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1500 sqft
Two-Story Home in Courage Heights - Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two-story home close to shopping, entertainment, and ferry system. Open floor concept on the main level including the dining area and kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6321 Rest Place NE
6321 Rest Place Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
Studio
$450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE Storage Space in Bremerton - Don't miss your chance to lock in this HUGE storage space in Bremerton! Two garage doors for easy access.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1602 Naval Ave #18
1602 Naval Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1041 sqft
1602 Naval Ave #18 Available 07/17/20 Great 2BD/2BA condo newly painted with new flooring throughout - This primely located Bremerton condo has newer flooring throughout and newer paint.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bremerton
823 Dr Ml King Way
823 Dr Ml King Way, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1095 sqft
Amazing apt located in downtown Bremerton. Private two bedroom one bath apt above a garage. Comes with reserved outdoor parking. 12 Month Lease. No pets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bainbridge Island, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bainbridge Island apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bainbridge Island 1 BedroomsBainbridge Island 2 BedroomsBainbridge Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBainbridge Island 3 BedroomsBainbridge Island Accessible ApartmentsBainbridge Island Apartments with Balcony
Bainbridge Island Apartments with GarageBainbridge Island Apartments with GymBainbridge Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBainbridge Island Apartments with ParkingBainbridge Island Apartments with Pool
Bainbridge Island Apartments with Washer-DryerBainbridge Island Dog Friendly ApartmentsBainbridge Island Furnished ApartmentsBainbridge Island Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAPoulsbo, WAPort Orchard, WAParkwood, WASilverdale, WANavy Yard City, WA
Burien, WAWhite Center, WAMountlake Terrace, WATukwila, WALake Forest Park, WAWauna, WASeaTac, WAGig Harbor, WADes Moines, WAAlderwood Manor, WAPicnic Point, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College