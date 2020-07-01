/
accessible apartments
73 Accessible Apartments for rent in Bainbridge Island, WA
Winslow
Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
1142 sqft
Newly remodeled homes set on landscaped grounds with territorial and greenbelt views. 30-minute commute to Seattle and walking distance to downtown. Units have fully equipped kitchens and large living rooms with fireplaces.
Results within 5 miles of Bainbridge Island
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Manette
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1263 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Results within 10 miles of Bainbridge Island
Lower Queen Anne
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,895
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,287
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1157 sqft
IMAGINE a modern architectural space, curated with an eclectic mix of classic and contemporary. Now imagine you live there. Welcome to Alexan 100.
Ballard
Belay
6559 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,540
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy in-unit full size washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and European-style cabinetry. Community includes BBQ area, fire pit, resident lounge with Wi-Fi and fitness center. Conveniently located close to Salmon Bay Park.
Ballard
Noba Apartments
8022 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
601 sqft
Brand-new apartments within steps of downtown Ballard. These units feature wood floors, a rooftop patio, fire pits and more! Enjoy the fitness center, open 24 hours.
Belltown
Elara
2134 Western Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,390
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
937 sqft
Upscale apartment community in an urban downtown setting just steps from Pike Place Market. Elegant rooftop deck, dog spa, bike storage room, and wine bar and lounge.
Belltown
O2
2401 3rd Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,699
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1016 sqft
Located in Seattle’s Historic Belltown neighborhood on 3rd and Battery, O2 is the contrast you’ve been looking for. Five blocks away from the Seattle waterfront leaves you in the heart of it all with the option to retreat.
Seattle Central Business District
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,081
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,892
1524 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$17,420
2703 sqft
Concierge services, an on-site fitness center, and a private conference/dining room are some of this community's amenities. Apartments feature luxury flooring, quartz countertops, and deep-soak bathtubs. Moments from Pike Place Market and Benaroya Hall.
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1196 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
Lower Queen Anne
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,499
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose ocean or city view in our studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Pet-friendly downtown area with modern kitchens, fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy rooftop terrace, gas bbq/grill, reserved parking. Near transit, shopping, dining.
South Lake Union
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,120
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,358
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,619
1071 sqft
Central location close to the Space Needle, Seattle Center and Museum of Pop Culture. Many nearby shopping and dining options. Modern, pet-friendly community with wine room and electric-car charging. Stainless-steel appliances in units.
Seattle Central Business District
The Post
888 Western Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,905
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,822
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1067 sqft
A selection of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Seattle. Impressive views and a great location. Close to the historic Pioneer Square, which boasts vibrant shops and nightlife.
Belltown
Via 6
2121 6th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,853
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
951 sqft
Close to Denny Park, I-5 Express, the Space Needle, the Westin Seattle, a Cinerama, and right across the street from Amazon Campus. Shopping close by at Whole Foods, Pacific Place Mall, and Westlake Center Mall. Amenities include Ground-floor restaurants, pet-friendly, zipcar onsite, eco features.
Queen Anne
Harrison Square
312 2nd Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,673
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,794
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1062 sqft
Close to Myrtle Edwards Park, Elliott Bay Trail, Key Arena, Pacific Science Center, King County Metro bus stops, Metropolitan Market, Hay Elementary, Microsoft Connector, Seattle Center, Kinnear Park, and Memorial Stadium. Amenities include in-unit laundry, bike room, onsite off leash dog park,
Ballard
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An architecturally impressive apartment complex in one of Seattle's most desirable districts. You'll find hardwood floors, fitted fireplace, and walk-in closets alongside amenities such as lobby service and parking, all situated within a pet-friendly environment.
Belltown
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,522
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,871
962 sqft
Excellent location in the heart of Seattle, close to parks, dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, pool table, sauna, clubhouse, and more.
Belltown
Moda
2312 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,261
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,176
581 sqft
Luxurious units offer laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Resident enjoy community with gym, coffee bar and dog park. Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-5 and SR 99.
Ballard
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,750
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,627
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,844
1017 sqft
One-bedrooms in Ballard neighborhood are pet-friendly, LEED Gold Certified with modern kitchens, hardwoods, 9-foot ceilings, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet friendly with fitness center, bike storage and clubhouse. Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment and transit.
Lower Queen Anne
Metro on First
215 1st Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,757
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,948
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1144 sqft
Metro living with stunning waterfront views and world-class amenities. Walker's paradise, recently renovated and in-home features like laundry, granite counters and unique hardwood flooring. Relax at the pool, the theater or the 24-hour gym.
Crown Hill
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,535
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1018 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-5. Select homes boast Mount Rainier and Puget Sound views. Communal amenities include a multipurpose lounge, fitness center, clubhouse and rooftop deck. On-site bike storage and gated underground parking.
