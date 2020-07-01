All apartments in Bainbridge Island
Find more places like 330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bainbridge Island, WA
/
330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9

330 Grow Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

330 Grow Avenue Northwest, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Winslow

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Southern facing! Sunny and Bright condo.....Bainbridge Island - Come and take a look at this lovely, light and bright, newly updated condo. Walking distance to the ferry and all that charming Winslow has to offer.
This large open concept one bedroom corner unit is filled with southern light. Newly remodeled, this property is updated and fresh from top to bottom. One car covered parking plus additional uncovered space available. Private storage room, water/sewer and trash included with rent. Pets are welcome. Come take a tour.

Call Bobbi Neal
360-271-5407
windermereforrent.com
bobbineal@windermere.com

(RLNE5496893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9 have any available units?
330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
What amenities does 330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9 have?
Some of 330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9 currently offering any rent specials?
330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9 is pet friendly.
Does 330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9 offer parking?
Yes, 330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9 offers parking.
Does 330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9 have a pool?
No, 330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9 does not have a pool.
Does 330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9 have accessible units?
No, 330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9 does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Similar Pages

King County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAPoulsbo, WAPort Orchard, WAParkwood, WASilverdale, WANavy Yard City, WA
Burien, WAWhite Center, WAMountlake Terrace, WATukwila, WALake Forest Park, WAWauna, WASeaTac, WAGig Harbor, WADes Moines, WAAlderwood Manor, WAPicnic Point, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College