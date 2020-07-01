330 Grow Avenue NW, #C-9

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Southern facing! Sunny and Bright condo.....Bainbridge Island - Come and take a look at this lovely, light and bright, newly updated condo. Walking distance to the ferry and all that charming Winslow has to offer.

This large open concept one bedroom corner unit is filled with southern light. Newly remodeled, this property is updated and fresh from top to bottom. One car covered parking plus additional uncovered space available. Private storage room, water/sewer and trash included with rent. Pets are welcome. Come take a tour.



Call Bobbi Neal

360-271-5407

windermereforrent.com

bobbineal@windermere.com



