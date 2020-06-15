All apartments in Bainbridge Island
2363 Robertson Avenue NE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2363 Robertson Avenue NE

2363 Robertson Avenue Northeast · (360) 265-1781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2363 Robertson Avenue Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Fort Ward

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2363 Robertson Avenue NE · Avail. Jul 1

$3,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2658 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2363 Robertson Avenue NE Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Bainbridge Island Home - Open and inviting floor plan. Downstairs features formal living and dining, kitchen with eating space, family room, den, laundry room with washer/dryer and half bath. 3 bedrooms upstairs and large bonus room above garage that could be 4th bedroom. Double doors to master bedroom with his and hers closets and 5 piece master bath. Available early July. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
bobbi@windermere.com

(RLNE5704090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2363 Robertson Avenue NE have any available units?
2363 Robertson Avenue NE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2363 Robertson Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
2363 Robertson Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2363 Robertson Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 2363 Robertson Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bainbridge Island.
Does 2363 Robertson Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 2363 Robertson Avenue NE does offer parking.
Does 2363 Robertson Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2363 Robertson Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2363 Robertson Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 2363 Robertson Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 2363 Robertson Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 2363 Robertson Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2363 Robertson Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2363 Robertson Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2363 Robertson Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2363 Robertson Avenue NE does not have units with air conditioning.
