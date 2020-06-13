11953 Miller Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious Private Ranch Style Home - Nice Ranch style 2 story home located on Miller Road. Beautiful wrap around porch to sit and view the established gardens and fruit trees. Walk 15 minutes to the beach from this home that sits back off Miller Road. Included are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a finished basement with hardwood floors, an office that provides built in desk along with a large 2 car garage. Public transportation to town and ferry is located right by the mailbox and school bus stop is across street from the house. Home comes with energy efficient appliances and heated with a heat pump and beautiful wood stove that is located in the living room. A must see! Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit.



(RLNE3791062)