Bainbridge Island, WA
11953 Miller Road NE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

11953 Miller Road NE

11953 Miller Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11953 Miller Road Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Manzanita

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Spacious Private Ranch Style Home - Nice Ranch style 2 story home located on Miller Road. Beautiful wrap around porch to sit and view the established gardens and fruit trees. Walk 15 minutes to the beach from this home that sits back off Miller Road. Included are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a finished basement with hardwood floors, an office that provides built in desk along with a large 2 car garage. Public transportation to town and ferry is located right by the mailbox and school bus stop is across street from the house. Home comes with energy efficient appliances and heated with a heat pump and beautiful wood stove that is located in the living room. A must see! Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit.

(RLNE3791062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11953 Miller Road NE have any available units?
11953 Miller Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
What amenities does 11953 Miller Road NE have?
Some of 11953 Miller Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11953 Miller Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
11953 Miller Road NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11953 Miller Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11953 Miller Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 11953 Miller Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 11953 Miller Road NE does offer parking.
Does 11953 Miller Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11953 Miller Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11953 Miller Road NE have a pool?
No, 11953 Miller Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 11953 Miller Road NE have accessible units?
No, 11953 Miller Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11953 Miller Road NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11953 Miller Road NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11953 Miller Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11953 Miller Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
