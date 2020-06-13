57 Apartments for rent in Artondale, WA with balcony
1 of 26
1 of 38
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 50
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 6
1 of 16
1 of 30
1 of 12
1 of 21
1 of 10
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 26
1 of 21
On November 6, 1040, Fife high school student Carol Peacock sat down to do her homework. The assignment from her journalism teacher was to suppose something big would happen and to write the story. She began with the headline, "Tacoma Narrows Bridge Collapses." The very next day, it did. The bridge separates Artondale, WA from its neighbors in Tacoma.
The bridge, of course, was rebuilt -- hopefully stronger this time -- and now offers a convenient gateway for residents of Artondale to gain easy -- if not always quick -- access to the jobs, shopping, entertainment, and other activities available in Tacoma. Artondale is in Pierce County, with a population of just under 13,000 sharing less than 14 miles of living space. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Artondale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.