Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom in Gig Harbor! - You'll love this tucked away home that sits on a 1.26 acre lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Inside you'll find that every room is spacious with a beautiful open kitchen including all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Downstairs is the family room surround by 3 bedrooms and a bonus room. Upstairs you have the master, a room perfect for an office, and the main living spaces. Spend your summer relaxing on the deck upstairs, or downstairs in the HUGE grassy yard lounging in your lawn chair! Did we mention the 3 car attached garage? Perfect for those rainy Washington days when you don't want to get soaked carrying your groceries inside.

Call Paramount Property Management today to schedule a showing!



*Paramount does not accept reusable tenant screening reports



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4343230)