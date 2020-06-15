All apartments in Artondale
Artondale, WA
5102 Willow Lane NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5102 Willow Lane NW

5102 Willow Lane Northwest · (503) 516-3790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5102 Willow Lane Northwest, Artondale, WA 98335
Artondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Willow Lane Suite - Property Id: 216627

Welcome home to this stunning newly remodeled mother in law suite nestled in a gorgeous private setting surrounded by evergreens! If you're looking for low maint & high quality... look no further! This suite appeals to all ages & you'll love the peaceful setting from your new home as you take in the PNW.

This is a newly remodeled basement with a separate entrance located at the back of the house.

Amenities Include:
3/4 bathroom
In-unit storage
New appliances
Washer and Dryer in unit
Digital keypad lock for front door

Flat $200 monthly fee for internet, garbage, sewer, and electricity.

If rent is prepaid 6 months upfront, $200 monthly fee for all utilities will be waived.

Requirements for move-in:
First and last month's rent. $2,000 refundable security deposit.
Excellent rental history and references.
Pass a background check.
Proof of income and employment
NON-SMOKING

Rent: $1,800.00/month
Security Deposit: $2,000.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216627
Property Id 216627

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5728929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 Willow Lane NW have any available units?
5102 Willow Lane NW has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5102 Willow Lane NW have?
Some of 5102 Willow Lane NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 Willow Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
5102 Willow Lane NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 Willow Lane NW pet-friendly?
No, 5102 Willow Lane NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artondale.
Does 5102 Willow Lane NW offer parking?
No, 5102 Willow Lane NW does not offer parking.
Does 5102 Willow Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5102 Willow Lane NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 Willow Lane NW have a pool?
No, 5102 Willow Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 5102 Willow Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 5102 Willow Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 Willow Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5102 Willow Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 5102 Willow Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5102 Willow Lane NW does not have units with air conditioning.
