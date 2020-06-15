5102 Willow Lane NW

Amenities

Welcome home to this stunning newly remodeled mother in law suite nestled in a gorgeous private setting surrounded by evergreens! If you're looking for low maint & high quality... look no further! This suite appeals to all ages & you'll love the peaceful setting from your new home as you take in the PNW.



This is a newly remodeled basement with a separate entrance located at the back of the house.



Amenities Include:

3/4 bathroom

In-unit storage

New appliances

Washer and Dryer in unit

Digital keypad lock for front door



Flat $200 monthly fee for internet, garbage, sewer, and electricity.



If rent is prepaid 6 months upfront, $200 monthly fee for all utilities will be waived.



Requirements for move-in:

First and last month's rent. $2,000 refundable security deposit.

Excellent rental history and references.

Pass a background check.

Proof of income and employment

NON-SMOKING



Rent: $1,800.00/month

Security Deposit: $2,000.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216627

No Pets Allowed



