5102 Willow Lane NW

Amenities
Willow Lane Suite - Property Id: 216627
Welcome home to this stunning newly remodeled mother in law suite nestled in a gorgeous private setting surrounded by evergreens! If you're looking for low maint & high quality... look no further! This suite appeals to all ages & you'll love the peaceful setting from your new home as you take in the PNW.
This is a newly remodeled basement with a separate entrance located at the back of the house.
Amenities Include:
3/4 bathroom
In-unit storage
New appliances
Washer and Dryer in unit
Digital keypad lock for front door
Flat $200 monthly fee for internet, garbage, sewer, and electricity.
If rent is prepaid 6 months upfront, $200 monthly fee for all utilities will be waived.
Requirements for move-in:
First and last month's rent. $2,000 refundable security deposit.
Excellent rental history and references.
Pass a background check.
Proof of income and employment
NON-SMOKING
Rent: $1,800.00/month
Security Deposit: $2,000.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216627
Property Id 216627
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5728929)