Algona, WA
689 Main St
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

689 Main St

689 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

689 Main Street, Algona, WA 98001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see Algona Home with over-sized yard! - **Application Pending**

Spacious 4 bdrms & 2.5 baths home in friendly Algona neighborhood . Features big open kitchen with new granite counters, eating bar and walk-in pantry. Lots of windows to brighten up this cozy family room with gas fireplace. Large master suite w/ five piece master bath, Jacuzzi tub & walk-in closet. Real hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets & lots of storage. Nice covered front porch & back patio off dining rm. Good size level fenced yard w/ room to play and a two car garage. Located next to Park & close to Super Mall, Hwy 18 & 167.

Pictures are from previous sales listing. Professional landscaping required @ $100/month.

James@HavenRent.com

1083

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5250398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 689 Main St have any available units?
689 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Algona, WA.
What amenities does 689 Main St have?
Some of 689 Main St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 689 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
689 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 689 Main St pet-friendly?
No, 689 Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Algona.
Does 689 Main St offer parking?
Yes, 689 Main St offers parking.
Does 689 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 689 Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 689 Main St have a pool?
No, 689 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 689 Main St have accessible units?
No, 689 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 689 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 689 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 689 Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 689 Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
