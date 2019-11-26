689 Main St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Must see Algona Home with over-sized yard! - **Application Pending**



Spacious 4 bdrms & 2.5 baths home in friendly Algona neighborhood . Features big open kitchen with new granite counters, eating bar and walk-in pantry. Lots of windows to brighten up this cozy family room with gas fireplace. Large master suite w/ five piece master bath, Jacuzzi tub & walk-in closet. Real hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets & lots of storage. Nice covered front porch & back patio off dining rm. Good size level fenced yard w/ room to play and a two car garage. Located next to Park & close to Super Mall, Hwy 18 & 167.



Pictures are from previous sales listing. Professional landscaping required @ $100/month.



James@HavenRent.com



1083



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5250398)