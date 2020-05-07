Amenities

20410 41st Pl W - (FOR RENT) Enjoy designer finishes and open living spaces in this beautiful home. A chef's kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances. The island overlooks the family room with elegant gas fireplace and greenbelt views. Open dining area makes entertaining a breeze. A lower level den and main floor rec room offer extra space to relax or set up your home office. Upstairs, a master suite awaits you with its walk-in closet and private 5-piece bath. Large 2 car garage with storage space. NO PETS. Please call Grante Bowers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-387-5757 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



(RLNE2610538)