Alderwood Manor, WA
20410 41st Pl W
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

20410 41st Pl W

20410 41st Pl W · No Longer Available
Location

20410 41st Pl W, Alderwood Manor, WA 98036

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
20410 41st Pl W - (FOR RENT) Enjoy designer finishes and open living spaces in this beautiful home. A chef's kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances. The island overlooks the family room with elegant gas fireplace and greenbelt views. Open dining area makes entertaining a breeze. A lower level den and main floor rec room offer extra space to relax or set up your home office. Upstairs, a master suite awaits you with its walk-in closet and private 5-piece bath. Large 2 car garage with storage space. NO PETS. Please call Grante Bowers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-387-5757 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2610538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20410 41st Pl W have any available units?
20410 41st Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alderwood Manor, WA.
What amenities does 20410 41st Pl W have?
Some of 20410 41st Pl W's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20410 41st Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
20410 41st Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20410 41st Pl W pet-friendly?
No, 20410 41st Pl W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alderwood Manor.
Does 20410 41st Pl W offer parking?
Yes, 20410 41st Pl W offers parking.
Does 20410 41st Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20410 41st Pl W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20410 41st Pl W have a pool?
No, 20410 41st Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 20410 41st Pl W have accessible units?
No, 20410 41st Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 20410 41st Pl W have units with dishwashers?
No, 20410 41st Pl W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20410 41st Pl W have units with air conditioning?
No, 20410 41st Pl W does not have units with air conditioning.

