111 210th St SW

Newer Canyon Park/ Lynnwood Four Bedroom. - Open modern floor plan. Immaculate 4 bed & 3.5 bath newer home in a cute community of Lynnwood.Home has plenty of lighting, open floor plan, hardwood floors, gas fire place, tankless water heater & A/C. Chef's kitchen has beautiful quartz counters, center island, gas cooktop & cabinets w/pull out drawers.Spacious master suite has 4 piece master bath & walk in closet.Additional 2 more bedrooms upstairs & a full bath.The lower level features a bedroom & 3/4 bath.Great location as easy access to 405,I-5,Restaurants & shopping.

First, last and deposit due at lease signing. No pets and no smoking. One year lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5807101)