174 Slate Rock Road

NEW PRICE OPTIONS Ideal Country Living: 3 + Bedroom fully furnished Home for Rent GUILFORD VT - ***please note: In compliance with the CDC, we are working from home. to reach Chrys, please call 802-254-6200 or email her directly at chrys_peck@yahoo.com***



Ideally located on a dirt road off of Route 5 in Guilford, close to Bernardston, Greenfield MA, Vernon and Brattleboro VT, this perfect home, surrounded by lush green lawns is special the moment you walk into the 3 season porch. Rich hardwood trim and floors, spacious bedrooms and a fabulous retro flair offer you the ultimate in Vermont country living.



The smart layout provides two bedrooms on the second floor, each with built in drawers and ample closet space, one bedroom plus office/yoga room or even another bedroom, on the main floor with a lovely and tastefully decorated living room. Comes with full size washer and dryer, generous basement and a two car garage. This well loved home has updated septic, new windows, a generator, and a new hot water system. We are currently offering this home as furnished, but it can be partially furnished or even unfurnished.



This home holds very special memories to the owners and has been meticulously maintained. We are seeking neat and clean, non-smoking tenants who can pass a credit/criminal check, provide excellent rental references. We will only consider one small dog, under 25lbs, well behaved, completely housebroken & trained with updated vaccination records. Pet rent for a dog is $50 a month. Renters Insurance is required.



Tenant may choose between a rent of $1,750 plus utilities OR $2,295 with all utilities included except cable/internet. Electric paid up to $150 per bill. Heating oil up to $2,500 per lease term. Leases end June 30th and auto renew Sept 1st, if no notice is given by either parties. Owners provide lawn care and some snow plowing. Tenant would be responsible for shoveling front and side walkways.



First, last and a security deposit of $1,925 required.



For showings, please contact Chrys at 802-254-6200 or jcmi@sover.net



