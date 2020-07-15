All apartments in Windham County
How many bedrooms do you need?
174 Slate Rock Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

174 Slate Rock Road

174 Slate Rock Rd · (802) 254-6200
Location

174 Slate Rock Rd, Windham County, VT 05301

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 174 Slate Rock Road · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
yoga
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
yoga
NEW PRICE OPTIONS Ideal Country Living: 3 + Bedroom fully furnished Home for Rent GUILFORD VT - ***please note: In compliance with the CDC, we are working from home. to reach Chrys, please call 802-254-6200 or email her directly at chrys_peck@yahoo.com***

Ideally located on a dirt road off of Route 5 in Guilford, close to Bernardston, Greenfield MA, Vernon and Brattleboro VT, this perfect home, surrounded by lush green lawns is special the moment you walk into the 3 season porch. Rich hardwood trim and floors, spacious bedrooms and a fabulous retro flair offer you the ultimate in Vermont country living.

The smart layout provides two bedrooms on the second floor, each with built in drawers and ample closet space, one bedroom plus office/yoga room or even another bedroom, on the main floor with a lovely and tastefully decorated living room. Comes with full size washer and dryer, generous basement and a two car garage. This well loved home has updated septic, new windows, a generator, and a new hot water system. We are currently offering this home as furnished, but it can be partially furnished or even unfurnished.

This home holds very special memories to the owners and has been meticulously maintained. We are seeking neat and clean, non-smoking tenants who can pass a credit/criminal check, provide excellent rental references. We will only consider one small dog, under 25lbs, well behaved, completely housebroken & trained with updated vaccination records. Pet rent for a dog is $50 a month. Renters Insurance is required.

Tenant may choose between a rent of $1,750 plus utilities OR $2,295 with all utilities included except cable/internet. Electric paid up to $150 per bill. Heating oil up to $2,500 per lease term. Leases end June 30th and auto renew Sept 1st, if no notice is given by either parties. Owners provide lawn care and some snow plowing. Tenant would be responsible for shoveling front and side walkways.

First, last and a security deposit of $1,925 required.

For showings, please contact Chrys at 802-254-6200 or jcmi@sover.net

(RLNE4402925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Slate Rock Road have any available units?
174 Slate Rock Road has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 174 Slate Rock Road have?
Some of 174 Slate Rock Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Slate Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
174 Slate Rock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Slate Rock Road pet-friendly?
No, 174 Slate Rock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windham County.
Does 174 Slate Rock Road offer parking?
Yes, 174 Slate Rock Road offers parking.
Does 174 Slate Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 174 Slate Rock Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Slate Rock Road have a pool?
No, 174 Slate Rock Road does not have a pool.
Does 174 Slate Rock Road have accessible units?
No, 174 Slate Rock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Slate Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 Slate Rock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Slate Rock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 Slate Rock Road does not have units with air conditioning.
