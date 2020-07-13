/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM
53 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Yorktown, VA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
6 Units Available
Grafton Station Apartments
100 Piccadilly Loop, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$869
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
27 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Yorktown
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
Sea Pines
615 Sea Pine Ln, Newport News, VA
Studio
$655
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the difference at Sea Pines—quiet living in a single story community. Our beautiful newly renovated homes are nestled in a park-like setting that offers beautiful views from every home.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Carleton Falls
58 Creekstone Drive
58 Creekstone Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1766 sqft
58 Creekstone Drive Available 09/15/20 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse - UPSCALE & WELL MAINTAINED 3BR 2.5BA END UNIT TOWNHOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH PANTRY AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER IN UTILITY ROOM.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
McIntosh
722 Kings Ridge Drive
722 Kings Ridge Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1536 sqft
Charming Home in Newport News - Check out this amazing home in Newport News. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a spacious kitchen that overlooks the living room and fireplace.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
103 Harris Grove Lane
103 Harris Grove Lane, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2162 sqft
103 Harris Grove Lane Available 07/15/20 Welcome home in York County! - Beautiful one story home in the heart of York County! 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with 2,162 sqft offers plenty of room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
304 Crestwood Ct
304 Crestwood Court, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
Woodtown Quarters - 2 bedroom 1.
1 of 24
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
700 Bridge Crossing Unit D
700 Bridge Crossing, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1080 sqft
700 Bridge Crossing Unit D Available 06/01/20 YORK COUNTY CONDO - FABULOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO ON SECOND FLOOR IN YORK COUNTY'S BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY OF BURNT BRIDGE RUN. SUPER CONVENIENT TO FT. EUSTIS AND ALL INTERSTATES.
1 of 28
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
Colony Pines
883 Weyanoke
883 Weyanoke Lane, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2156 sqft
883 Weyanoke Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home in Colony Pines - This comfortable two story home is located in the Colony Pines neighborhood.
1 of 25
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Great Park
303 Minnie Circle
303 Minnie Circle, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2608 sqft
303 Minnie Circle Available 06/15/20 Updated Home on Cul-de-Sac - This 2607 sq foot, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, all electric home is loaded with great features and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a small family-oriented neighborhood.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
517 Tudor Court
517 Tudor Court, Newport News, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2987 sqft
517 Tudor Court Available 09/18/20 - Lease this updated 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath house that is just a few minutes drive to Yorktown Beach, Interstate I-64, and bases! This home has a beautiful open floor plan kitchen and family room with 10 ft. ceilings.
Results within 10 miles of Yorktown
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
6 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$959
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Turnberry
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$805
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
866 sqft
Minutes from I-64 with some nearby transit. Recently remodeled units feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Fireplace and furnished available. Pet-friendly with dog park. Community garden, 24-hour gym and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
10 Units Available
Palmer
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1280 sqft
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Palmer
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1306 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Palmer
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
8 Units Available
Warwick Lawns
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1224 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
Pear Tree Hall
Newport Crossing
100 Pleasant Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Palmer
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
5 Units Available
Warwick Courthouse
Forrest Pines
14505 Old Courthouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$885
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Within minutes of Newport News Park and close to Warwick Denbigh Shopping Center. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens, spacious bedrooms and private patios or balconies. Community clubhouse and resort-style swimming pool located on site.
1 of 74
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kiln Creek
811 Hamder Way
811 Hamder Way, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2455 sqft
***SPACIOUS 4 Bed w/2 Car GARAGE! KILN Creek Golf Course area*** - SPACIOUS- 2 Story, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Kiln Creek Golf Course area called The Villages of Kiln Creek... with a POOL and tennis courts. Call now for a LIVE AGENT 757-744-9058.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
136 Tuckahoe Trace
136 Tuckahoe Trace, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
136 Tuckahoe Trace Available 08/15/20 IMMACULATE PROPERTY IN YORK COUNTY - IMMACULATE HOME IN THE WONDERFUL RUNNING MAN NEIGHBORHOOD OF YORK COUNTY. COMPLETELY UPDATED AND BEAUTIFUL THROUGHOUT.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Earl Street
100 Earl Street, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2250 sqft
100 Earl Street. Yorktown, Va. - Four bedroom home with two full baths. Two bedrooms downstairs and two upstairs. Large walk in storage area off master bedroom on second floor. Screen in porch. Located on the water. One care garage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lees Mill
210-B Quarter Trail
210 Quarter Trl, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1050 sqft
210-B Quarter Trail Available 08/01/20 Near Fort Eustis Large 1st floor condo - Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1st floor brick condo going through a complete remodel! Central heat and air, fireplace, master bedroom has large walk-in closet and private
Similar Pages
Yorktown Apartments with BalconyYorktown Apartments with GarageYorktown Apartments with GymYorktown Apartments with Parking