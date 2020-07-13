/
apartments with pool
27 Apartments for rent in Yorktown, VA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Grafton Station Apartments
100 Piccadilly Loop, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$869
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
27 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Yorktown
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Carleton Falls
58 Creekstone Drive
58 Creekstone Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1766 sqft
58 Creekstone Drive Available 09/15/20 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse - UPSCALE & WELL MAINTAINED 3BR 2.5BA END UNIT TOWNHOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH PANTRY AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER IN UTILITY ROOM.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
700 Bridge Crossing Unit D
700 Bridge Crossing, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1080 sqft
700 Bridge Crossing Unit D Available 06/01/20 YORK COUNTY CONDO - FABULOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO ON SECOND FLOOR IN YORK COUNTY'S BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY OF BURNT BRIDGE RUN. SUPER CONVENIENT TO FT. EUSTIS AND ALL INTERSTATES.
Results within 10 miles of Yorktown
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
14 Units Available
Palmer
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$958
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
14 Units Available
Turnberry
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$805
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
866 sqft
Minutes from I-64 with some nearby transit. Recently remodeled units feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Fireplace and furnished available. Pet-friendly with dog park. Community garden, 24-hour gym and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
10 Units Available
Palmer
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1280 sqft
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
Palmer
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1306 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Warwick Lawns
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1224 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
1 Unit Available
Pear Tree Hall
Newport Crossing
100 Pleasant Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
24 Units Available
Palmer
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
5 Units Available
Warwick Courthouse
Forrest Pines
14505 Old Courthouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$885
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Within minutes of Newport News Park and close to Warwick Denbigh Shopping Center. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens, spacious bedrooms and private patios or balconies. Community clubhouse and resort-style swimming pool located on site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kiln Creek
811 Hamder Way
811 Hamder Way, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2455 sqft
***SPACIOUS 4 Bed w/2 Car GARAGE! KILN Creek Golf Course area*** - SPACIOUS- 2 Story, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Kiln Creek Golf Course area called The Villages of Kiln Creek... with a POOL and tennis courts. Call now for a LIVE AGENT 757-744-9058.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
136 Tuckahoe Trace
136 Tuckahoe Trace, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
136 Tuckahoe Trace Available 08/15/20 IMMACULATE PROPERTY IN YORK COUNTY - IMMACULATE HOME IN THE WONDERFUL RUNNING MAN NEIGHBORHOOD OF YORK COUNTY. COMPLETELY UPDATED AND BEAUTIFUL THROUGHOUT.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Point
675 Todd Trail
675 Todd Trail, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
675 Todd Trail, Newport News- Available NOW - Large 2 bedroom town home in community with pool and tennis court. 2.5 baths, laundry room with washer/dryer. Stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, fireplace & deck. Nearby Shopping & Interstate.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Kiln Creek
812 Bishop Court
812 Bishop Court, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2440 sqft
812 Bishop Court Available 08/07/20 812 Bishop Court - Desirable Kiln Creek property with many amenities. Formal living room and dining room with hardwood floors. Large family room with gas fireplace just off from the kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Great Park
1593 Monterry Place
1593 Monterry Place, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1350 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom townhouse style condo in Sonoma Woods of Newport News offering 1,350 square feet of living space. Updated bathrooms, large eat in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and freshly painted cabinets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kiln Creek
700 Broad Bay Cove
700 Broad Bay Cove, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1400 sqft
700 Broad Bay Cove Available 08/10/20 2BR 2BA CONDO - STUNNING 2 MASTER BEDROOM, 2 BATH GARDEN STYLE CONDO IN PRESTIGIOUS KILN CREEK! SUNROOM, GAS FIREPLACE, HIGH CEILINGS & ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN EAT-IN KITCHEN.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Great Park
700 River Rock Way #106
700 River Rock Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1260 sqft
700 River Rock Way #106 Newport News, VA 23608 - With a convenient location near the interstate, restaurant and shipping but with a tucked away location, this two-bedroom, two-bath condo is the best of both worlds.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
404 Rivers Edge
404 Rivers Edge, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
3478 sqft
Breathtaking views in the gated golf community of Kingsmill in Williamsburg VA - View the VIRTUAL TOUR !!! https://youtu.be/LnPMDPVbnjo True first floor living at is best in the prestigious River's Edge section of Kingsmill.
Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
12799 Daybreak Circle
12799 Daybreak Circle, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story condo on the 2nd floor. You will enjoy the cozy fireplace. There is no water bill for you to pay and you are provided a washer and dryer. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling and an intimate deck for your enjoyment.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Kiln Creek
719 W Williow Point Place
719 W Willow Point Pl, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1641 sqft
Welcome home to this beautifully maintained town home in the centrally located Kiln Creek. Just minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, business areas, airport, and interstates.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Summerlake
237 Seasons Trail
237 Seasons Trail, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1619 sqft
237 Seasons Trail Available 04/13/20 - Newly Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms. Ranch Home.
