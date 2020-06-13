Apartment List
52 Apartments for rent in Yorktown, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
41 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
9 Units Available
Grafton Station Apartments
100 Piccadilly Loop, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$869
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1350 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Results within 5 miles of Yorktown
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
Sea Pines
615 Sea Pine Ln, Newport News, VA
Studio
$655
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the difference at Sea Pines—quiet living in a single story community. Our beautiful newly renovated homes are nestled in a park-like setting that offers beautiful views from every home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
114 Peyton Randolph Dr
114 Peyton Randolph Drive, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2025 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1: SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY (NOV 30- 5 months) This modern 2014 built townhouse is in a planned community with shops close by. The first floor has a bedroom with a full bath, laundry room, and two car garage.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Ellis Drive
210 Ellis Drive, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1793 sqft
210 Ellis Drive Yorktown, Virginia 23692 - 210 Ellis Drive Yorktown, Virginia 23692 Townhouse, 2 Story, 1793 Square Feet 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
305 Vivian Court
305 Vivian Court, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1787 sqft
This well maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is nestled in a quaint, small neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Zoned for Yorktown elementary, middle and high schools. Possession no later than 7/20/20 Apply at rentingpeninsula.com

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
700 Bridge Crossing Unit D
700 Bridge Crossing, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1080 sqft
700 Bridge Crossing Unit D Available 06/01/20 YORK COUNTY CONDO - FABULOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO ON SECOND FLOOR IN YORK COUNTY'S BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY OF BURNT BRIDGE RUN. SUPER CONVENIENT TO FT. EUSTIS AND ALL INTERSTATES.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Richneck
1 Unit Available
709 Prince Court
709 Prince Court, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
709 Prince Court Available 05/15/20 - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms, Two Story Single Family Home, 1500 Sqft. Built in 1994, Remodeled Kitchen, Stainless Appliances to include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Disposal, Microwave.

1 of 28

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
Colony Pines
1 Unit Available
883 Weyanoke
883 Weyanoke Lane, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2156 sqft
883 Weyanoke Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home in Colony Pines - This comfortable two story home is located in the Colony Pines neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Yorktown
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Pear Tree Hall
2 Units Available
Newport Crossing
100 Pleasant Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Warwick Courthouse
6 Units Available
Forrest Pines
14505 Old Courthouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$885
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within minutes of Newport News Park and close to Warwick Denbigh Shopping Center. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens, spacious bedrooms and private patios or balconies. Community clubhouse and resort-style swimming pool located on site.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
Warwick Lawns
9 Units Available
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1224 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Palmer
21 Units Available
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Turnberry
15 Units Available
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$910
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
866 sqft
Minutes from I-64 with some nearby transit. Recently remodeled units feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Fireplace and furnished available. Pet-friendly with dog park. Community garden, 24-hour gym and on-site laundry.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Palmer
15 Units Available
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Palmer
15 Units Available
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Palmer
22 Units Available
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8395 Pocahontas Trail
8395 Pocahontas Trail, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1430 sqft
BRIGHT AND SUNNY 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH ALMOST 1500 SQFT. CONVENIENT TO DOWNTOWN WILLIAMSBURG, BUSCH GARDEN, & I-64. KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES. LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM. AWESOME SUNROOM. CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Curtis Tignor
1 Unit Available
930 Verline Ct
930 Verline Court, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1693 sqft
AVAILABLE: JUNE 15: This 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath with one car garage has so much to offer. Eat in kitchen, dining room, two family rooms, outside Florida room, and more. All bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Courthouse Green
1 Unit Available
300 Circuit Lane
300 Circuit Lane, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,168
1424 sqft
Spacious End unit 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in Courthouse Green centrally located offering 1,424 square feet of living space. Large living area, dining room, kitchen with refrigerator, electric range and dishwasher. Master bedroom with bath.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lees Mill
1 Unit Available
458 River Ridge
458 Rivers Ridge Circle, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1600 sqft
458 River Ridge Available 07/15/20 458 River Ridge Circle, Newport News, Va. 23608. - 458 River Ridge Circle, Newport News, Va. 23608. Located in a subdivision of Lee's Mill.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12737 Woodside Lane
12737 Woodside Lane, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1307 sqft
12737 Woodside Lane, Newport News - Available NOW - Great town home with 3 bedrooms, 1 Full & 2 Half Baths, Large Great Room, Eat In Kitchen, Laminate, Carpet & Vinyl Flooring. Privacy Fenced Back Patio with storage area.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oyster Point
1 Unit Available
675 Todd Trail
675 Todd Trail, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
675 Todd Trail, Newport News- Available NOW - Large 2 bedroom town home in community with pool and tennis court. 2.5 baths, laundry room with washer/dryer. Stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, fireplace & deck. Nearby Shopping & Interstate.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nicewood
1 Unit Available
243 Yoder Lane
243 Yoder Lane, Newport News, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,075
2488 sqft
243 Yoder Lane Available 07/15/20 243 Yoder Lane, Newport News, VA 23602 - Situated on 1.5 acres of land, this 5-bedroom, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Yorktown, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Yorktown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

