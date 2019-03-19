9530 LEEMAY ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fabulous 5 Bedroom Home with 4 Full Baths and 1 Half Bath on 2 Acres with 6100 sf. This oversized colonial is stunning and feeds into great schools with loads of space. Sunroom off of Fam Rm and Kitchen, Fam Room features coffered ceiling. Main Level Study PLUS Office & Sitting Room off Master Bedroom. Au Pair/In-Law Suite in walk-out basement with kitchenette. Commuter's Dream! So Close to Tysons, Silver Line, Wolf Trap & Dulles Toll Rd., but yet so serene. You won't want to miss this beautiful home!