Wolf Trap, VA
9530 LEEMAY ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9530 LEEMAY ST

9530 Leemay Street · No Longer Available
Location

9530 Leemay Street, Wolf Trap, VA 22182

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous 5 Bedroom Home with 4 Full Baths and 1 Half Bath on 2 Acres with 6100 sf. This oversized colonial is stunning and feeds into great schools with loads of space. Sunroom off of Fam Rm and Kitchen, Fam Room features coffered ceiling. Main Level Study PLUS Office & Sitting Room off Master Bedroom. Au Pair/In-Law Suite in walk-out basement with kitchenette. Commuter's Dream! So Close to Tysons, Silver Line, Wolf Trap & Dulles Toll Rd., but yet so serene. You won't want to miss this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9530 LEEMAY ST have any available units?
9530 LEEMAY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wolf Trap, VA.
What amenities does 9530 LEEMAY ST have?
Some of 9530 LEEMAY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9530 LEEMAY ST currently offering any rent specials?
9530 LEEMAY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9530 LEEMAY ST pet-friendly?
No, 9530 LEEMAY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wolf Trap.
Does 9530 LEEMAY ST offer parking?
Yes, 9530 LEEMAY ST offers parking.
Does 9530 LEEMAY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9530 LEEMAY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9530 LEEMAY ST have a pool?
No, 9530 LEEMAY ST does not have a pool.
Does 9530 LEEMAY ST have accessible units?
No, 9530 LEEMAY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 9530 LEEMAY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9530 LEEMAY ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 9530 LEEMAY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 9530 LEEMAY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
