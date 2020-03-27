9357 ROBNEL PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Total finished 2791 SQFT with WALKOUT bright basement, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath located in private0.5 acre beautiful view of tree and woods on the back (largest lot in community). Excellent schoolsystem (McLean, Longfellow and Colvin Run). About 2 miles to Tyson Spring Hill Metro station andTyson Corner, restaurants and shopping. Fresh new paint, wood floor on main and new hardwoodsecond floor. Breakfast area next to upgraded kitchen, white cabinet and granite top. Full brightwalkout basement with recreation room.