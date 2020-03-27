All apartments in Wolf Trap
9357 ROBNEL PLACE
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:38 AM

9357 ROBNEL PLACE

9357 Robnel Place · No Longer Available
Location

9357 Robnel Place, Wolf Trap, VA 22182

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Total finished 2791 SQFT with WALKOUT bright basement, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath located in private0.5 acre beautiful view of tree and woods on the back (largest lot in community). Excellent schoolsystem (McLean, Longfellow and Colvin Run). About 2 miles to Tyson Spring Hill Metro station andTyson Corner, restaurants and shopping. Fresh new paint, wood floor on main and new hardwoodsecond floor. Breakfast area next to upgraded kitchen, white cabinet and granite top. Full brightwalkout basement with recreation room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

