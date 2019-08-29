1360 CARPERS FARM WAY

Amenities
Welcome Home! Large Dutch Colonial for rent in Carpers Farm. Conveniently located right off of VA-7, close to Tyson's Corner, Reston, IAD, Metro, Parks Trails, shopping, Great schools and so much more. New granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, newer windows, roof, new carpet(to be installed) , mud room with full sized washer/dryer, 2 car garage, large master bedroom with en suite bath and generous walk in closet. New HVAC system and water heater. Finished basement with large bedroom and a full bath. Call Jack today for a showing before it's gone!