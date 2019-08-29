All apartments in Wolf Trap
1360 CARPERS FARM WAY
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

1360 CARPERS FARM WAY

1360 Carpers Farm Way · No Longer Available
Location

1360 Carpers Farm Way, Wolf Trap, VA 22182

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Large Dutch Colonial for rent in Carpers Farm. Conveniently located right off of VA-7, close to Tyson's Corner, Reston, IAD, Metro, Parks Trails, shopping, Great schools and so much more. New granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, newer windows, roof, new carpet(to be installed) , mud room with full sized washer/dryer, 2 car garage, large master bedroom with en suite bath and generous walk in closet. New HVAC system and water heater. Finished basement with large bedroom and a full bath. Call Jack today for a showing before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 CARPERS FARM WAY have any available units?
1360 CARPERS FARM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wolf Trap, VA.
What amenities does 1360 CARPERS FARM WAY have?
Some of 1360 CARPERS FARM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 CARPERS FARM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1360 CARPERS FARM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 CARPERS FARM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1360 CARPERS FARM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wolf Trap.
Does 1360 CARPERS FARM WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1360 CARPERS FARM WAY offers parking.
Does 1360 CARPERS FARM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1360 CARPERS FARM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 CARPERS FARM WAY have a pool?
No, 1360 CARPERS FARM WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1360 CARPERS FARM WAY have accessible units?
No, 1360 CARPERS FARM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 CARPERS FARM WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1360 CARPERS FARM WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1360 CARPERS FARM WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1360 CARPERS FARM WAY has units with air conditioning.
