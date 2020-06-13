Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Winchester, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
9 Units Available
Peppertree VA
221 Peppertree Ln, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1136 sqft
Luxurious community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, sauna and tennis court. Residents live in units with garbage disposal, walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace, hardwood floors and bathtub. Located close to Winchester Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Stuart Hill
1981 Randolph Pl, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Park Place, Shenandoah University and Winchester Medical Center. Units include laundry, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios or balconies. Luxury community includes tennis court, pool and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 2 at 06:24am
6 Units Available
Noah at Wright Apartments
1056 Woodstock Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Noah at Wright Apartments in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 1 at 12:50pm
5 Units Available
Noah at Pine Plaza
105 Weems Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious, and pet-friendly, the layouts of our two, three, and four-bedroom apartments make it easy to decorate and store all your prized possessions.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2942 SHAWNEE DRIVE
2942 Shawnee Drive, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
963 sqft
All brick ranch style home with a nice covered patio off the kitchen for rent. Awesome flat open yard. Winchester City location. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Granite counters & updated kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. New windows. Fresh paint.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
118 S. Cameron Street
118 South Cameron Street, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Fully Furnished 1 BD/1 BA Apartment in Downtown Winchester for $1500./month. - Absolutely Stunning 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment Fully Furnished in Downtown Winchester for $1500. / month. Excellent location, easy walk to Downtown Walking Mall.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2658 LIMESTONE COURT
2658 Limestone Court, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1024 sqft
Tucked in at the end of Limestone Court this lovely townhome offers privacy with a large deck and gated-yard that backs to trees. A fully finished basement with full bath provides additional square footage for you to enjoy.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
417 E PALL MALL STREET
417 East Pall Mall Street, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Please see the virtual tour uploaded. Due to Covid- 19 this home will not be shown till we have an accepted application. Available July 1st.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
122 MORNINGSIDE DRIVE
122 Morningside Drive, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1448 sqft
This home has been freshly painted throughout along with all new flooring. Features 3 bedrooms - 1 full bath. Finished attic for possibility for an additional bedroom or use as office space or rec room.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
258 W NORTH AVENUE
258 West North Avenue, Winchester, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3338 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, upscale, family home in the heart of old town Winchester just a short walk from everything downtown Winchester has to offer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
21 STEWART STREET S
21 North Stewart Street, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
This great 3rd floor apartment in Winchester has all the charm of downtown Winchester. Very short walk to Old town. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, family room with hardwood floors Has a great fully enclosed sun porch to relax. Tons of storage .

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
211 W. Leicester St #3
211 West Leicester Street, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Great apartment with rear and front porch. Close to downtown too! Rent includes Heat, water, Sewer and Trash.
Results within 1 mile of Winchester

1 of 25

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
117 BROOKLAND TERRACE
117 Brookland Terrace, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1173 sqft
**Rental available 3/1/20. 620+ CREDIT SCORES REQUIRED FOR ALL TENANTS 18+ YEARS WITH RECENT, DETAILED CREDIT REPORT PROVIDED BY POTENTIAL TENANT. W2'S, BACKGROUND AND JOB HISTORY TO BE CHECKED. SECURITY DEPOSIT & FIRST MONTHS RENT DUE. NO SMOKING.

1 of 9

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
301 BANBURY TERRACE
301 Banbury Terrace, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK, SECURITY DEPOSIT AND 1 YEAR'S LEASE REQUIRED. Good commuter location. End unit traditional 2 story townhome with washer/dryer hookup. Small yard in rear w/attached storage.
Results within 5 miles of Winchester

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
208 COMBE DRIVE
208 Combe Drive, Frederick County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2878 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 3 story home in Senseny Glen. 2 car garage. Recreational room, work-out room, workshop and full bath in basement. Rear deck opens to a large yard. No pets, smoking or vaping, please! Quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
101 MEGAN LANE
101 Megan Lane, Frederick County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3658 sqft
Former Dan Ryan model decked out with all the options. This Regent II floorplan boast a beautiful morning room extension and gourmet kitchen. Large family room with gas fireplace and tons of natural light.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
100 SAWTOOTH DRIVE
100 Sawtooth Drive, Frederick County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3273 sqft
Milan model home w/ decorator~s touches throughout for Sale! Gourmet kitchen w/ granite, stainless, breakfast bar, & entertainment bar! Sun room & Family look out to your patio & fenced in rear yard! Rec Room, Media, Bonus Room & full bath in Lower

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
820 LOCUST STREET
820 Locust Street, Stephens City, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
11520 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in center of Stephens City, VA. Great commuter location close to the Interstate 81 & 66. Heat pump and central air conditioning. All brick unit with porch. Stove and refrigerator.

1 of 56

Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
405 LYNNEHAVEN DRIVE
405 Lynnehaven Drive, Frederick County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3044 sqft
Ready to fall in love? This gorgeous home has everything you want! Spectacular gourmet kitchen with double ovens and extra large island, upgraded wood flooring throughout the first level, huge master bedroom with sitting room and three more large
Results within 10 miles of Winchester

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2953 PYLETOWN ROAD
2953 Pyletown Road, Clarke County, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1673 sqft
Adorable one bedroom apartment above garage and former stable on country property. The apartment is approximately 650 square feet and is fully and tastefully furnished. Tenant would have access to outdoor covered patio area and a storage area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
906 WHITE POST ROAD
906 White Post Road, Clarke County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
1000 sqft
Peaceful location in convenient White Post! Farmhouse with small kitchen, fireplace in living/dining room, private patio off of LR. Home is older and unique - 2 staircases, exposed beams on first floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Winchester, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Winchester renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

