Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:25 PM

417 E PALL MALL STREET

417 East Pall Mall Street · (540) 722-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

417 East Pall Mall Street, Winchester, VA 22601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Please see the virtual tour uploaded. Due to Covid- 19 this home will not be shown till we have an accepted application. Available July 1st. This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Rambler with hardwood floors, central air, gas heat, washer & dryer, and a shed for storage. Has a great deck that leads to the fenced in rear yard. You can enjoy the convenience of living at this location with just a short walk to the Olde Town Mall or our city park. This home is tenant occupied so tours are very limited call listing agent. There is a $40. application fee per adult over 18. Must be certified check or money order. This is a smoke free home. All measurements are approx.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 E PALL MALL STREET have any available units?
417 E PALL MALL STREET has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 417 E PALL MALL STREET have?
Some of 417 E PALL MALL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 E PALL MALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
417 E PALL MALL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 E PALL MALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 417 E PALL MALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winchester.
Does 417 E PALL MALL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 417 E PALL MALL STREET does offer parking.
Does 417 E PALL MALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 E PALL MALL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 E PALL MALL STREET have a pool?
No, 417 E PALL MALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 417 E PALL MALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 417 E PALL MALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 417 E PALL MALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 E PALL MALL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 417 E PALL MALL STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 417 E PALL MALL STREET has units with air conditioning.
