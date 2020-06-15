417 E PALL MALL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Please see the virtual tour uploaded. Due to Covid- 19 this home will not be shown till we have an accepted application. Available July 1st. This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Rambler with hardwood floors, central air, gas heat, washer & dryer, and a shed for storage. Has a great deck that leads to the fenced in rear yard. You can enjoy the convenience of living at this location with just a short walk to the Olde Town Mall or our city park. This home is tenant occupied so tours are very limited call listing agent. There is a $40. application fee per adult over 18. Must be certified check or money order. This is a smoke free home. All measurements are approx.