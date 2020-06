Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This home has been freshly painted throughout along with all new flooring. Features 3 bedrooms - 1 full bath. Finished attic for possibility for an additional bedroom or use as office space or rec room. Fireplace in living room, recently cleaned & inspected/certified. Unfinished basement for lots of storage. Rear deck. Off street parking. Dogs considered. No Cats*This home is not available for in person showings without a qualified application until May 25. Video tour and photos are available.*