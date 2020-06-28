31 Brooks Drive

Amenities

Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Colonial Beach less than 2 years old. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Trash pick up included in rent. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,650/month rent. $1,650 security deposit required and $500 pet deposit. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. We will not be doing an in-person open house/showing. Please complete the application and requested reports and we will set up a virtual walk through. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.