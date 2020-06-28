All apartments in Westmoreland County
Find more places like 31 Brooks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westmoreland County, VA
/
31 Brooks Drive
Last updated June 28 2020 at 7:03 AM

31 Brooks Drive

31 Brooks Dr · (540) 656-7041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

31 Brooks Dr, Westmoreland County, VA 22443

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Colonial Beach less than 2 years old. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Trash pick up included in rent. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,650/month rent. $1,650 security deposit required and $500 pet deposit. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. We will not be doing an in-person open house/showing. Please complete the application and requested reports and we will set up a virtual walk through. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Brooks Drive have any available units?
31 Brooks Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Brooks Drive have?
Some of 31 Brooks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Brooks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31 Brooks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Brooks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Brooks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 31 Brooks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31 Brooks Drive offers parking.
Does 31 Brooks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Brooks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Brooks Drive have a pool?
No, 31 Brooks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31 Brooks Drive have accessible units?
No, 31 Brooks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Brooks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Brooks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Brooks Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31 Brooks Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 31 Brooks Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VARichmond, VAAlexandria, VAManassas, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDFredericksburg, VABowie, MDFalls Church, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VA
Springfield, VACamp Springs, MDLake Ridge, VALorton, VAShort Pump, VAMarumsco, VAColonial Beach, VACalifornia, MDLeonardtown, MDLexington Park, MDDahlgren, VAKing George, VA
Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MDBensville, MDBryans Road, MDCherry Hill, VAAccokeek, MDAquia Harbour, VATriangle, VAStafford Courthouse, VANeabsco, VADumfries, VAMechanicsville, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity