Great location for commuters, Metro Bus (18 G Line) Stops at Entrance of the Community to go Pentagon Station. Overlooking Wooded area with a walking trail along with the Pohick Creek. Excellent Fairfax Co. School District. Renovated including hardwood flooring. Updated kitchen, HVAC and Hot water heater. Basement includes a recreation room, wet bar with fireplace. Front yard is maintained by the HOA. mailbox at the front-door.