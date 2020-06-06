8585 BEATRICE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Beautiful home, 4 bedrooms with 3.5 baths, modern and elegant design, vaulted ceilings, breakfast room, gourmet kitchen with island, granite countertop, Stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, hardwood floors, office at main level, fully finished basement with recreation room, den, office space, Minutes to Interstate 395, 495, Pentagon, Ft Belvoir and Springfield Metro. Call listing agent for showing or Showing Time Credit score: 640 or better***Debt to income ratio- no less than 50% of monthly rent . $50 per applicant processing fee. $3700 - first month rent payable to Fairfax Realty Select . No more than 2 income to qualify. Pay by Cashier's check or Certified check**