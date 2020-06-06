All apartments in West Springfield
8585 BEATRICE COURT
8585 BEATRICE COURT

8585 Beatrice Court · No Longer Available
Location

8585 Beatrice Court, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

Property Amenities
clubhouse
Beautiful home, 4 bedrooms with 3.5 baths, modern and elegant design, vaulted ceilings, breakfast room, gourmet kitchen with island, granite countertop, Stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, hardwood floors, office at main level, fully finished basement with recreation room, den, office space, Minutes to Interstate 395, 495, Pentagon, Ft Belvoir and Springfield Metro. Call listing agent for showing or Showing Time Credit score: 640 or better***Debt to income ratio- no less than 50% of monthly rent . $50 per applicant processing fee. $3700 - first month rent payable to Fairfax Realty Select . No more than 2 income to qualify. Pay by Cashier's check or Certified check**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8585 BEATRICE COURT have any available units?
8585 BEATRICE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 8585 BEATRICE COURT have?
Some of 8585 BEATRICE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8585 BEATRICE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8585 BEATRICE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8585 BEATRICE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8585 BEATRICE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 8585 BEATRICE COURT offer parking?
No, 8585 BEATRICE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8585 BEATRICE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8585 BEATRICE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8585 BEATRICE COURT have a pool?
No, 8585 BEATRICE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8585 BEATRICE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8585 BEATRICE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8585 BEATRICE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8585 BEATRICE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8585 BEATRICE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8585 BEATRICE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

