Home
/
West Springfield, VA
/
8553 BARRINGTON CT #923
Last updated October 17 2019 at 3:06 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8553 BARRINGTON CT #923
8553 Barrington Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8553 Barrington Court, West Springfield, VA 22152
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TRENDY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM*1 & 1/2 BATH TH W/NEW QUARTZ KIT COUNTERS*LIGHTING*VANITIES* PAINT * CARPET*MIRRORS*WOOD FLOORING*FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER*WALKOUT TO FENCED REAR YARD WITH STORAGE SHED*MUCH PARKING*GAS*WATER*TRASH*PARKING INCLUDED*PETS CASE BY CASE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 have any available units?
8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Springfield, VA
.
What amenities does 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 have?
Some of 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 currently offering any rent specials?
8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 is pet friendly.
Does 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 offer parking?
Yes, 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 offers parking.
Does 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 have a pool?
No, 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 does not have a pool.
Does 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 have accessible units?
No, 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 does not have accessible units.
Does 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
