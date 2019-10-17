All apartments in West Springfield
Find more places like 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Springfield, VA
/
8553 BARRINGTON CT #923
Last updated October 17 2019 at 3:06 PM

8553 BARRINGTON CT #923

8553 Barrington Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Springfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8553 Barrington Court, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TRENDY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM*1 & 1/2 BATH TH W/NEW QUARTZ KIT COUNTERS*LIGHTING*VANITIES* PAINT * CARPET*MIRRORS*WOOD FLOORING*FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER*WALKOUT TO FENCED REAR YARD WITH STORAGE SHED*MUCH PARKING*GAS*WATER*TRASH*PARKING INCLUDED*PETS CASE BY CASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 have any available units?
8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 have?
Some of 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 currently offering any rent specials?
8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 is pet friendly.
Does 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 offer parking?
Yes, 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 offers parking.
Does 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 have a pool?
No, 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 does not have a pool.
Does 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 have accessible units?
No, 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 does not have accessible units.
Does 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8553 BARRINGTON CT #923 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Springfield 3 BedroomsWest Springfield Apartments with Balcony
West Springfield Apartments with PoolWest Springfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
West Springfield Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VA
Kings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America