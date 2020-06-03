Amenities

Welcome Home! 8540 Milford Court, Unit 897 is located in the sought-after community of Cardinal Forest! The Lovely Colonial Townhome is a MUST SEE! Highlighted by Beautiful Landscaping, this home Features 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Baths, and has almost 1000 Square Feet of Living Space! The Renovated Kitchen Includes Granite Counter Tops, Quality Appliances and Plenty of Cabinet Space. The Living Room that Sits Off the Kitchen has a Light Filled Sliding Glass Door that Enter to the Fenced In Patio. The Washer/Dryer combo is located on upper level. Gas and Water is included in the Condo Fee. The Community features tennis courts, tot-lots and 2- pools! Easy access to the Metro, Bus and Slug Line. Desirable Schools of Cardinal Forest Elementary / Irving Middle / West Springfield High School