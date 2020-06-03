All apartments in West Springfield
8540 MILFORD COURT
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:28 PM

8540 MILFORD COURT

8540 Milford Court · No Longer Available
Location

8540 Milford Court, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome Home! 8540 Milford Court, Unit 897 is located in the sought-after community of Cardinal Forest! The Lovely Colonial Townhome is a MUST SEE! Highlighted by Beautiful Landscaping, this home Features 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Baths, and has almost 1000 Square Feet of Living Space! The Renovated Kitchen Includes Granite Counter Tops, Quality Appliances and Plenty of Cabinet Space. The Living Room that Sits Off the Kitchen has a Light Filled Sliding Glass Door that Enter to the Fenced In Patio. The Washer/Dryer combo is located on upper level. Gas and Water is included in the Condo Fee. The Community features tennis courts, tot-lots and 2- pools! Easy access to the Metro, Bus and Slug Line. Desirable Schools of Cardinal Forest Elementary / Irving Middle / West Springfield High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8540 MILFORD COURT have any available units?
8540 MILFORD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 8540 MILFORD COURT have?
Some of 8540 MILFORD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8540 MILFORD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8540 MILFORD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8540 MILFORD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8540 MILFORD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 8540 MILFORD COURT offer parking?
No, 8540 MILFORD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8540 MILFORD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8540 MILFORD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8540 MILFORD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8540 MILFORD COURT has a pool.
Does 8540 MILFORD COURT have accessible units?
No, 8540 MILFORD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8540 MILFORD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8540 MILFORD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8540 MILFORD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8540 MILFORD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

