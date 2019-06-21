7732 Gromwell Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 08/01/19 End Unit Townhouse - Property Id: 128342



This 4 BR, 3 1/2 bath end unit Townhouse located in Daventry subdivision is in pristine condition and is in a prime, private location. Featuring hardwood floors on the main level, fresh paint throughout, gas fireplace and wet bar in the walk-out rec room. Main level deck, and lower level brick patio. Easy-access-to-Metro location, Park and ride, and near Springfield shopping mall.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128342

Property Id 128342



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4943770)