7384 STREAM WAY

Updated 3 bed, 3.5 bath townhome in convenient location! The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Laminate floors throughout first level and sliding glass door that leads out to the fenced back yard. The upper level has the master bedroom with en-suite bath, 2 additional bedrooms with a full bath. There is newer carpeting in bedrooms and laminate in the hallway. The large finished basement space has new carpeting and large closet for storage. Washer & dryer located in unfinished basement area along with more storage. Conveniently located minutes from Springfield Mall, Commuter routes 95/495, VRE. Golf Courses, shopping and Community Swimming pool, walking trails, parks. Assigned parking spaces, additional parking in lot. Pets OK with deposit. AVAIL OCT 26 OR LATER!