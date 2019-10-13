All apartments in West Springfield
West Springfield, VA
7384 STREAM WAY
Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:10 PM

7384 STREAM WAY

7384 Stream Way
Location

7384 Stream Way, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 bed, 3.5 bath townhome in convenient location! The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Laminate floors throughout first level and sliding glass door that leads out to the fenced back yard. The upper level has the master bedroom with en-suite bath, 2 additional bedrooms with a full bath. There is newer carpeting in bedrooms and laminate in the hallway. The large finished basement space has new carpeting and large closet for storage. Washer & dryer located in unfinished basement area along with more storage. Conveniently located minutes from Springfield Mall, Commuter routes 95/495, VRE. Golf Courses, shopping and Community Swimming pool, walking trails, parks. Assigned parking spaces, additional parking in lot. Pets OK with deposit. AVAIL OCT 26 OR LATER!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7384 STREAM WAY have any available units?
7384 STREAM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7384 STREAM WAY have?
Some of 7384 STREAM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7384 STREAM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7384 STREAM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7384 STREAM WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 7384 STREAM WAY is pet friendly.
Does 7384 STREAM WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7384 STREAM WAY offers parking.
Does 7384 STREAM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7384 STREAM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7384 STREAM WAY have a pool?
Yes, 7384 STREAM WAY has a pool.
Does 7384 STREAM WAY have accessible units?
No, 7384 STREAM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7384 STREAM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7384 STREAM WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7384 STREAM WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7384 STREAM WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
