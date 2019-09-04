6801 WILD ROSE COURT

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome end unit in sought after Daventry Community in West Springfield, VA on premium lot. Features include: remodeled kitchen, master bath and 2nd bath. Backyward facing the woods for privacy with 2 decks. Wood floor dining room and formal living room. Fireplace in basement. Large master bedroom with dual sink master bathroom, walk in closet and extra closet. Laundry room (includes washer/dryer). Within 3 miles of major highways (395/95/495 mixing bowl). Slug line (free ride sharing) and metro bus stop located at the front of the community and metro station within 3 miles of the property. Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Station located nearby. Close to the Pentagon, Fort Belvoir, Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall. Amenities include community pool with a community swim team (Go Dolfphins!) and children's playgrounds (within view of the home), walking/bike paths, party room available for rent, tennis courts, community activities (very child friendly!). More information on the community located at www.daventry.org. Springfield Town Center located within 3 miles of the property. Top schools in Fairfax county (Fairfax County is one of the top public school systems in the US): West Springfield Elementary (only elementary school in the county that has a STEAM lab), Washington Irving Middle School, and West Springfield Highschool. Please use parking space #37.