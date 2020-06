Amenities

Charming 2 Level Home! By the time you move in, this home will be freshly painted throughout. NEW carpet will be installed along with NEW Granite counter tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. The Full Bathroom upstairs is also scheduled for a full renovation.. This home has beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout the main level. Enjoy your evening on a quite deck overlooking the woods. Convenient to Shopping, the Metro & Metro Bus.