6003 SHERBORN LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now! Well maintained home in Cardinal Forest. Beautifully updated kitchen w/granite counters and stainless appliances. Separate dining room. Big family room w/wood burning fireplace & built-in shelves. Den/office on main level. Four large bedrooms on upper level. Wonderful yard with brick patios for entertaining and family fun. Well lit unfinished basement provides lots of storage space. Close to schools, shops, restaurants, VRE and Metro Bus. Owner will consider a small pet, case by case. Minimum lease 12 months, up to 36 months with possibility to renew.