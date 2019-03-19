All apartments in West Springfield
Find more places like 6003 SHERBORN LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Springfield, VA
/
6003 SHERBORN LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6003 SHERBORN LANE

6003 Sherborn Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Springfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6003 Sherborn Lane, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now! Well maintained home in Cardinal Forest. Beautifully updated kitchen w/granite counters and stainless appliances. Separate dining room. Big family room w/wood burning fireplace & built-in shelves. Den/office on main level. Four large bedrooms on upper level. Wonderful yard with brick patios for entertaining and family fun. Well lit unfinished basement provides lots of storage space. Close to schools, shops, restaurants, VRE and Metro Bus. Owner will consider a small pet, case by case. Minimum lease 12 months, up to 36 months with possibility to renew.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6003 SHERBORN LANE have any available units?
6003 SHERBORN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6003 SHERBORN LANE have?
Some of 6003 SHERBORN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6003 SHERBORN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6003 SHERBORN LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6003 SHERBORN LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6003 SHERBORN LANE is pet friendly.
Does 6003 SHERBORN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6003 SHERBORN LANE does offer parking.
Does 6003 SHERBORN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6003 SHERBORN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6003 SHERBORN LANE have a pool?
No, 6003 SHERBORN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6003 SHERBORN LANE have accessible units?
No, 6003 SHERBORN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6003 SHERBORN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6003 SHERBORN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6003 SHERBORN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6003 SHERBORN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Springfield 3 BedroomsWest Springfield Apartments with Balcony
West Springfield Apartments with PoolWest Springfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
West Springfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VA
Kings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America