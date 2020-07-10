/
apartments with washer dryer
455 Apartments for rent in West Falls Church, VA with washer-dryer
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,271
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,380
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
Tranquil living in this garden-style community located directly off Route 50. Enjoy beautifully manicured lawns and courtyards as you grill at the BBQ or take a dip in the pool.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
7952 YANCEY DRIVE
7952 Yancey Drive, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
2334 sqft
PRICE REDUCED Available August 5th. Beautiful, open, clean, rental townhome in quiet enclave. 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths plus downstairs bonus rooms! Washer and dryer in lower level. Completely updated, top to bottom! Private, fenced back patio.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
7749 INVERSHAM DRIVE
7749 Inversham Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
940 sqft
LOVELY 2 BED., 2 BATH CONDO LOCATED ON THE LAKE !!,FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER,W/FIREPLACE. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING,RECREATION,MAJOR ARTERIES,AND DUNN LORING METRO. LOCATION, LOCATION!!! NO PETS ALLOWED.NO SMOKERS PLEASE.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
3117 ANNANDALE ROAD
3117 Annandale Road, West Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1488 sqft
Available for occupancy starting 8/12/20! STUNNING EXTENDED CAPE COD ~ AWESOME LOCATION~ TONS OF STORAGE ~ LIVING ROOM WITH A BEAUTIFUL BRICK FIREPLACE & WOOD FLOORS ~ UPDATED, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, RECESSED LIGHTS & STAINLESS STEEL
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
3005 WOODLAWN AVENUE
3005 Woodlawn Avenue, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Classic 3BR, 1.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
2908 YARLING COURT
2908 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
998 sqft
Amazing waterfront 2 bedroom condo. Contemporary & open floor plan w/ wood burning FP, neutral carpet, full size washer/dryer and access to large balcony from both the living room & MBR.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
2911 MONTAUK COURT
2911 Montauk Court, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1360 sqft
Wonderful end unit 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhouse in the lake community. Gorgeous wooded and water views, very private. Light and bright floorplan, updated kitchen, master bedroom with large walk-in closet.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE
7727 Inversham Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
851 sqft
Beautiful 16 acre lake community! Lovely mid level 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in sought after NEW PROVIDENCE VILLAGE community, tucked inside 495 at Route 50 - I 66- Lee Highway and just a 20 minute drive to Washington DC, Pentagon and Old
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
7719 Inversham Dr
7719 Inversham Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
940 sqft
Newly renovated June 2019, new floors, paint, AC unit, kitchen appliances, bathroom vanity, etc. Minutes from the new HOT lanes on I-495, Mosaic District and shopping Easy access to Route 29, Route 50, I-495, I-495 HOT Lanes, I-66 and Tysons Corner.
Merrifield
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,494
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,562
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Merrifield
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,508
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,506
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Falls Church
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Falls Church
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,339
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1115 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,952
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Vienna
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,694
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Seven Corners
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,362
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
710 sqft
Welcome to Hollybrooke Apartments An AHC Inc Community. Our community is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment.
East Falls Church
Crescent Falls Church
2121 N Westmoreland St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,777
1529 sqft
Elegant apartments near Lee Highway and I-66 interchange and close to the Beltway, dining and shops. Washer and dryer in unit, awesome 24-hour gym and great courtyard for entertaining.
Dunn Loring
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
Studio
$1,485
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,634
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Falls Church
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.
Merrifield
2701 Bellforest Ct. #202
2701 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1148 sqft
2701 Bellforest Ct.
Merrifield
2710 BELLFOREST COURT
2710 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1476 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Initial showings via facetime or whatsapp. Wonderful 2-level 2 BR 2.
