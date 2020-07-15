4192 Bentonville Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Country living at its best! Enjoy a quiet and serene 1 acre property just 15 minutes outside of town. Privacy abounds with beautiful, large and mature trees on the property. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with wonderful outside patio area for enjoying the picturesque scenery. Hardwood floors throughout. Stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter with dual zoned HVAC system. Incredible single-family properties like this don't come around often and this won't last long. Visit ww.rentwithvesta.com/listings to apply today. Must submit application before scheduling a viewing of the property.