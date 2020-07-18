All apartments in Suffolk
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:56 AM

804 Teton Circle

Location

804 Teton Circle, Suffolk, VA 23435
Sleepy Hole

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1701 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
media room
This Modern Corner Unit Townhome has 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths, an open ground floor-floor plan which includes a large walk in closet. The living room is great for entertaining & the dining area is well situated for family gatherings with a nice bay window. Eat-in kitchen with sliding door to a patio area make this home really enjoyable. The second floor has a spacious walk in laundry room which keeps the ground floor nice and quiet. There is a private master bedroom suite on the upper floor with a double sink bathroom, soaking tub & separate shower. Across the hall is a supersized large walk in closet. The other two bedrooms on the 2nd floor provides easy access to a lovely separate full bath. The community offers a family park/play area on a charming lawn courtyard. Located a short distance from the interstate its an easy drive to anyplace in Hampton Roads, both Peninsula and Southside. Located near Harbor View & only a few short minutes to excellent dining, theater & shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Teton Circle have any available units?
804 Teton Circle has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suffolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Teton Circle have?
Some of 804 Teton Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Teton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
804 Teton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Teton Circle pet-friendly?
No, 804 Teton Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suffolk.
Does 804 Teton Circle offer parking?
No, 804 Teton Circle does not offer parking.
Does 804 Teton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Teton Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Teton Circle have a pool?
No, 804 Teton Circle does not have a pool.
Does 804 Teton Circle have accessible units?
No, 804 Teton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Teton Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Teton Circle has units with dishwashers.
