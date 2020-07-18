804 Teton Circle

Amenities

This Modern Corner Unit Townhome has 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths, an open ground floor-floor plan which includes a large walk in closet. The living room is great for entertaining & the dining area is well situated for family gatherings with a nice bay window. Eat-in kitchen with sliding door to a patio area make this home really enjoyable. The second floor has a spacious walk in laundry room which keeps the ground floor nice and quiet. There is a private master bedroom suite on the upper floor with a double sink bathroom, soaking tub & separate shower. Across the hall is a supersized large walk in closet. The other two bedrooms on the 2nd floor provides easy access to a lovely separate full bath. The community offers a family park/play area on a charming lawn courtyard. Located a short distance from the interstate its an easy drive to anyplace in Hampton Roads, both Peninsula and Southside. Located near Harbor View & only a few short minutes to excellent dining, theater & shopping centers.