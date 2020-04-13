All apartments in Suffolk
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3721 Pear Orchard Way

3721 Pear Orchard Way · (757) 814-2828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3721 Pear Orchard Way, Suffolk, VA 23435
Nansemond

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3721 Pear Orchard Way · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Belle Harbour - Edgewood Condos located inside The Belle Harbour Subdivision in Suffolk, VA
Spacious Townhome has an open floor plan to include a large family room for guest , family and entertaining
Beautiful Kitchen to include cabinets, storage closet and an island. Over sized bedrooms for room to grow.
A Master bedroom with bath and roomy walk - in closet
, ceiling fans , central heating and air conditioning , garage for storage as well as a private fenced in area.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3461419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 Pear Orchard Way have any available units?
3721 Pear Orchard Way has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suffolk Rent Report.
Is 3721 Pear Orchard Way currently offering any rent specials?
3721 Pear Orchard Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 Pear Orchard Way pet-friendly?
No, 3721 Pear Orchard Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suffolk.
Does 3721 Pear Orchard Way offer parking?
Yes, 3721 Pear Orchard Way does offer parking.
Does 3721 Pear Orchard Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3721 Pear Orchard Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 Pear Orchard Way have a pool?
No, 3721 Pear Orchard Way does not have a pool.
Does 3721 Pear Orchard Way have accessible units?
No, 3721 Pear Orchard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 Pear Orchard Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3721 Pear Orchard Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3721 Pear Orchard Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3721 Pear Orchard Way has units with air conditioning.
