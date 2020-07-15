/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
74 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sudley, VA
7768 GATESHEAD LN
7768 Gateshead Lane, Sudley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Newly renovated open floor plan townhouse ready for immediate occupancy!!!! Fresh paint throughout the house, Tile floor on kitchen, foyer and bathrooms. Remodeled kitchen cabinets and granite countertops (2017).
Results within 1 mile of Sudley
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
989 sqft
Barron Park and Bull Run Plaza provide recreation, food, and shopping to residents of this community. There's an onsite fitness center and swimming pool as well. The units are also fully-renovated and offer paid utilities.
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1055 sqft
Landscaped apartment community featuring a playground, tennis court, pool, and fitness center. Spacious units with private patios/balconies, separate dining rooms, carpeting, and dishwashers. Walk to Tabernacle Baptist Academy.
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
7599 GALES COURT
7599 Gales Court, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
794 sqft
***Best in the SummerTree Condo*** Recently/quality renovated***Close to major highways, shopping and restaurants. Laminate flooring in Living, dining room and hall. Nice size master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath. Tile in kitchen and bath
8050 LISLE DRIVE
8050 Lisle Drive, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1168 sqft
Spacious large and very bright 2 bed 2 bath condo is located on the top floor & overlooks common area/court yard. Great location near shopping & transportation.
8987 MCDOWELL CMN
8987 Mcdowell Common, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 1260 SQ. FT - 2 level interior townhome is a must see and available 7/1 - Hardwood on Main level. 2 Master Suites on the upper level with upgrades galore to included tile flooring in baths and more.
8811 SUGARWOOD LANE
8811 Sugarwood Ln, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
BEAUTIFUL OPEN AND SPACIOUS HOME CLOSE TO HOSPITAL! NEW APPLIANCES! TWO LARGE MASTER BEDROOMS!THIS IS A GREAT HOME AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! CLOSE TO ALL COMMUTER ROUTES AND OLD TOWN MANASSAS!!
11055 CAMFIELD COURT
11055 Camfield Court, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
794 sqft
The condo is vacant and move-in ready. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom condo unit on lease for a decent price. Its located close to shopping malls and not very far away from main highways. Minor updates have been done and it shows well.
Results within 5 miles of Sudley
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1108 sqft
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1079 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Bloom Crossing
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1170 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Bloom Crossing
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1020 sqft
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1021 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1143 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
