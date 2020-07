Amenities

granite counters recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful end unit townhouse within a superb neighborhood! This home has been renovated with new flooring throughout, new granite kitchen counter and new paint! Fully fenced backyard! This home has an awesome location... near 234 business with plenty of shopping and restaurants. Easy access to 66 and route 28. Available for a new tenant NOW!