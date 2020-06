Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

Location, Location, Location. You must see this immaculate, newly renovated 3 level townhome with an unheard of 5 parking spaces! You get the garage, driveway, 1 assigned space right in front of the unit and 2 permits for street parking! MOVE-IN READY!!! Convenient to Sudley Rd, Rt 66, Rt 29, restaurants and shopping. Fill out your application online at https://ppmnva.com/tenants/tenant-rental-application/