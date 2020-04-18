All apartments in Sudley
10280 JAMAICA LANE

10280 Jamaica Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10280 Jamaica Lane, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available May 1! Spacious townhome that offers two master bedrooms with private bathrooms. Lower level rec room with sliding glass doors that lead to the fully fenced in fear yard. Enjoy your summer nights on the rear deck. Large kitchen offers gas cooking. Full size washer and dryer. One car garage with driveway parking and one assigned parking space in parking lot. Great location with minutes from I66 and lots of shopping, etc. Trails / walking path in the community. New siding, shutters and gutters installed Nov 2017!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10280 JAMAICA LANE have any available units?
10280 JAMAICA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 10280 JAMAICA LANE have?
Some of 10280 JAMAICA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10280 JAMAICA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10280 JAMAICA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10280 JAMAICA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10280 JAMAICA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 10280 JAMAICA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10280 JAMAICA LANE offers parking.
Does 10280 JAMAICA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10280 JAMAICA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10280 JAMAICA LANE have a pool?
No, 10280 JAMAICA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 10280 JAMAICA LANE have accessible units?
No, 10280 JAMAICA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10280 JAMAICA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10280 JAMAICA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10280 JAMAICA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10280 JAMAICA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

