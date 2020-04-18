10280 JAMAICA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available May 1! Spacious townhome that offers two master bedrooms with private bathrooms. Lower level rec room with sliding glass doors that lead to the fully fenced in fear yard. Enjoy your summer nights on the rear deck. Large kitchen offers gas cooking. Full size washer and dryer. One car garage with driveway parking and one assigned parking space in parking lot. Great location with minutes from I66 and lots of shopping, etc. Trails / walking path in the community. New siding, shutters and gutters installed Nov 2017!