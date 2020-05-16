All apartments in Stone Ridge
42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108

42232 San Juan Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42232 San Juan Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1 car garage condo in Aldie ~ Close to hospital, schools, pools, restaurants, grocery stores & transportation ~ Main level is open w/ a large living room and dining room, private office, half bath, family room and gourmet kitchen w/ granite and SS appliances. ~Upper level has laundry, master bedroom w/ gorgeous bath & 2 walk in closets ...Plus two other bedrooms and a 2nd full bathroom~ Pets are considered on a case by case basis~ Rental Application is available at www.LongandFoster.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108 have any available units?
42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108 have?
Some of 42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108 currently offering any rent specials?
42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108 is pet friendly.
Does 42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108 offer parking?
Yes, 42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108 offers parking.
Does 42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108 have a pool?
Yes, 42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108 has a pool.
Does 42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108 have accessible units?
No, 42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108 does not have accessible units.
Does 42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108 has units with dishwashers.
Does 42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108 does not have units with air conditioning.
