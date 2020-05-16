42232 SAN JUAN TER #15108

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1 car garage condo in Aldie ~ Close to hospital, schools, pools, restaurants, grocery stores & transportation ~ Main level is open w/ a large living room and dining room, private office, half bath, family room and gourmet kitchen w/ granite and SS appliances. ~Upper level has laundry, master bedroom w/ gorgeous bath & 2 walk in closets ...Plus two other bedrooms and a 2nd full bathroom~ Pets are considered on a case by case basis~ Rental Application is available at www.LongandFoster.com