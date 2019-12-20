42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available February 1,2020. Beautiful single family home with almost 5000 finished SF on 3 levels with 4 BD and 4.5 baths . Two stories foyer Hardwood floor on main level ,living room with fireplace ,separate dining room . Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, 42 ' cabinets and huge island Separate office/den on main level . Four bedrooms and three full baths on upper level , Fully finished walk up basement with full bath , potential 5 TH room, wet bar . Huge private deck with nice back yard . Two car garage. Amazing Stone Ridge community with a lot of amenities