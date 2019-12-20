All apartments in Stone Ridge
Find more places like 42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Ridge, VA
/
42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:02 AM

42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE

42059 Pepperbush Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

42059 Pepperbush Place, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available February 1,2020. Beautiful single family home with almost 5000 finished SF on 3 levels with 4 BD and 4.5 baths . Two stories foyer Hardwood floor on main level ,living room with fireplace ,separate dining room . Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, 42 ' cabinets and huge island Separate office/den on main level . Four bedrooms and three full baths on upper level , Fully finished walk up basement with full bath , potential 5 TH room, wet bar . Huge private deck with nice back yard . Two car garage. Amazing Stone Ridge community with a lot of amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE have any available units?
42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE have?
Some of 42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE offers parking.
Does 42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE have a pool?
No, 42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42059 PEPPERBUSH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stone Ridge 1 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Stone Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStone Ridge Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Stone Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDSpring Ridge, MDLake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VA
Friendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VARedland, MDKings Park West, VABuckhall, VAMontclair, VAFort Hunt, VAGreenbriar, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VABryans Road, MDWolf Trap, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia