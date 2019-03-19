41998 Blue Flag Ter.

Amenities

Beautifully Maintained 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath End Unit on Premium Lot In Stone Ridge! Bright Open Floorplan w/Tons of Functional Living Space. Over 2175 SQFT on 3 Levels. Main Level Features Updated Kitchen w/Granite & Newer Appliances. Separate Dining Room & Living Room w/Gas Fireplace Overlooking Trees & Creek. 2nd Story Features Private Master Suite w/2 Walk In Closets & Balcony. Luxury Master Bath w/Dual Vanity, Corner Soaking Tub, Separate Shower & Private Water Closet. Enjoy Private 2nd Floor Loft/Den Off Master Suite. 3rd Story Features 2 Spacious Bedrooms w/Walk In Closets, Hall Bath w/Dual Vanity Plus Another Bonus Loft/Den! Walk to Community Pools, Clubhouse, Shopping, Restaurants and More. Less than 1 Mile from Stone Springs Hospital. Don?t Miss It Call Today to Tour!