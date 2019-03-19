All apartments in Stone Ridge
Stone Ridge, VA
41998 Blue Flag Ter.
41998 Blue Flag Ter.

41998 Blue Flag Terrace · No Longer Available
Stone Ridge
Accessible Apartments
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

41998 Blue Flag Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/23f90e300c ----
Beautifully Maintained 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath End Unit on Premium Lot In Stone Ridge! Bright Open Floorplan w/Tons of Functional Living Space. Over 2175 SQFT on 3 Levels. Main Level Features Updated Kitchen w/Granite & Newer Appliances. Separate Dining Room & Living Room w/Gas Fireplace Overlooking Trees & Creek. 2nd Story Features Private Master Suite w/2 Walk In Closets & Balcony. Luxury Master Bath w/Dual Vanity, Corner Soaking Tub, Separate Shower & Private Water Closet. Enjoy Private 2nd Floor Loft/Den Off Master Suite. 3rd Story Features 2 Spacious Bedrooms w/Walk In Closets, Hall Bath w/Dual Vanity Plus Another Bonus Loft/Den! Walk to Community Pools, Clubhouse, Shopping, Restaurants and More. Less than 1 Mile from Stone Springs Hospital. Don?t Miss It Call Today to Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41998 Blue Flag Ter. have any available units?
41998 Blue Flag Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 41998 Blue Flag Ter. have?
Some of 41998 Blue Flag Ter.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41998 Blue Flag Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
41998 Blue Flag Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41998 Blue Flag Ter. pet-friendly?
No, 41998 Blue Flag Ter. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 41998 Blue Flag Ter. offer parking?
No, 41998 Blue Flag Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 41998 Blue Flag Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41998 Blue Flag Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41998 Blue Flag Ter. have a pool?
Yes, 41998 Blue Flag Ter. has a pool.
Does 41998 Blue Flag Ter. have accessible units?
No, 41998 Blue Flag Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 41998 Blue Flag Ter. have units with dishwashers?
No, 41998 Blue Flag Ter. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41998 Blue Flag Ter. have units with air conditioning?
No, 41998 Blue Flag Ter. does not have units with air conditioning.

