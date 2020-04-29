41872 INSPIRATION TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Charming Three Bedroom Condo for RENT! Sunny end unit, lower level Townhouse Style Condowith open floor plan. Huge living/dining room combination with crown molding and gas fireplace,open to the gourmet Kitchen with Breakfast bar, Corian Countertops & 42" cabinets. SpaciousMaster Bedroom features tray ceiling and two walk in closets. Luxury Master Bath w/ doublevanity and large shower, spacious linen closet. Two additional spacious bedrooms upstairs, onewith a private balcony. Upper level laundry room. One car garage, driveway, and plenty of streetparking. Amenity Rich community including trails, tot lots, lakes, pool, gym, and more! Close tocommuter routes, shops, dining! Pet friendly (case by case). View Video Tour: https://we.tl/t-88PFLvoFSK