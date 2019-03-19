41751 ELOQUENCE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool garage

Well maintained, brick front 3 BR, 2 FB, 2 HB townhouse. Gourmet kitchen with center island. Three level extension with a large family room including gas fireplace. Gigantic master suite with spacious bathroom and walk-in closet. Large ground level recreation room with an additional half bath , perfect for home office. Two inch custom blinds in the entire house. Large deck. One car garage, driveway and additional street parking. Amenity rich county including trails, tot-lots, lakes , pool, and more. Close to commuter routes, shops, dining ! Available 02/18/2019.