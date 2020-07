Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

This stunning 3- level townhome nestled in the heart of~Aldie, VA is expected to be on- market September 10th!~ This is home is one of few that comes with a 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath and a Half Bath on both the main and lower levels.~ The town home is only 4 years young, boasts over 1900 square feet, equipped with stainless steel appliances, carpeting and hardwood floors and full of modern fixtures and design.~ You can~t afford to miss this opportunity!