Stone Ridge, VA
25291 DILIGENCE COURT
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:35 AM

25291 DILIGENCE COURT

25291 Diligence Court · No Longer Available
Location

25291 Diligence Court, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Colonial Home in Kirkpatrick Farms on Premium Lot Backing to Pond. Enjoy pond and fountain views from your cozy screened in porch and flagstone patio. Perfect for entertaining! Direct access to path around beautiful pond. Spacious flat backyard. Diligence is also located on a culdesac, so not a ton of busy thru traffic. The home itself is very spacious and has a nice layout. Dual staircase goes down to the foyer and kitchen. Separate Living Room and Formal Dining Room right off the kitchen. Country Kitchen with island, table space and brand new Stainless Steel double ovens. Step down to a cozy family room with fireplace. Tons of windows throughout the main level brings a lot of natural light into the home. Upstairs you'll find three delightfully decorated bedrooms with custom paint. Master Bedroom is huge with a huge closet and luxury owner's bath with separate tub and shower. Enjoy views of the pond from the 3 back bedrooms, including the master. Tons of space in the two car garage. Extra refrigerator in the garage, as well. Tons of storage space available in the basement. Beautiful landscaping. This home feels like a little oasis:) Pets allowed on a Case by Case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25291 DILIGENCE COURT have any available units?
25291 DILIGENCE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 25291 DILIGENCE COURT have?
Some of 25291 DILIGENCE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25291 DILIGENCE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
25291 DILIGENCE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25291 DILIGENCE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 25291 DILIGENCE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 25291 DILIGENCE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 25291 DILIGENCE COURT offers parking.
Does 25291 DILIGENCE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25291 DILIGENCE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25291 DILIGENCE COURT have a pool?
No, 25291 DILIGENCE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 25291 DILIGENCE COURT have accessible units?
No, 25291 DILIGENCE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 25291 DILIGENCE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 25291 DILIGENCE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25291 DILIGENCE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 25291 DILIGENCE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
