25291 DILIGENCE COURT

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning Colonial Home in Kirkpatrick Farms on Premium Lot Backing to Pond. Enjoy pond and fountain views from your cozy screened in porch and flagstone patio. Perfect for entertaining! Direct access to path around beautiful pond. Spacious flat backyard. Diligence is also located on a culdesac, so not a ton of busy thru traffic. The home itself is very spacious and has a nice layout. Dual staircase goes down to the foyer and kitchen. Separate Living Room and Formal Dining Room right off the kitchen. Country Kitchen with island, table space and brand new Stainless Steel double ovens. Step down to a cozy family room with fireplace. Tons of windows throughout the main level brings a lot of natural light into the home. Upstairs you'll find three delightfully decorated bedrooms with custom paint. Master Bedroom is huge with a huge closet and luxury owner's bath with separate tub and shower. Enjoy views of the pond from the 3 back bedrooms, including the master. Tons of space in the two car garage. Extra refrigerator in the garage, as well. Tons of storage space available in the basement. Beautiful landscaping. This home feels like a little oasis:) Pets allowed on a Case by Case basis.