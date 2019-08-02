25247 MASTERY PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

ONE MONTH FREE with 2 years lease signed before AUGUST 05th 2019. Luxury living in every inch of this meticulously maintained 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 car garage single family home, Welcoming 2 story foyer, fully painted, gleaming exotic Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors, custom window draperies, front office with ready to use office furniture, formal dining room, large family room w/gas fireplace, mantel, a ceiling fan w/lights, and lots of windows, big functional kitchen withtiled flooring and black galaxy granite countertops and an island, upgraded GE Cafe stainless steel newer appliances, dinette w/natural sunlight perfect for family breakfast, laundry/mud room with top of the line LG Stainless steel washer and dryer with surrounding cabinetry for lots of storage, large Trex deck, fenced backyard, upstairs 4 bedrooms with upgraded carpets, luxurious master bedroom with a huge his and her custom wardrobe in addition to the huge walk-in closet and a modern ceiling fan w/remote, luxurious master bath with soaking tub, shower, and dual granite vanities, 3 other large bedrooms with windows, tons of light and good size closets, 2 ceiling fans in 2 bedrooms, upstairs hall bath w/tub and dual granite vanities, fully finished basement with risers and pre-wiring ready for theatre set up, elliptical for cardio work-out, large rec room big enough to set up a living/bedroom area or use it for whatever fits your family needs, full bathroom with marble flooring, luxurious shower, and Kohler pedestal, oversized 2 car garage, and a walk-up exit.