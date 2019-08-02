All apartments in Stone Ridge
Stone Ridge, VA
25247 MASTERY PLACE
25247 MASTERY PLACE

25247 Mastery Place · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

25247 Mastery Place, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
ONE MONTH FREE with 2 years lease signed before AUGUST 05th 2019. Luxury living in every inch of this meticulously maintained 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 car garage single family home, Welcoming 2 story foyer, fully painted, gleaming exotic Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors, custom window draperies, front office with ready to use office furniture, formal dining room, large family room w/gas fireplace, mantel, a ceiling fan w/lights, and lots of windows, big functional kitchen withtiled flooring and black galaxy granite countertops and an island, upgraded GE Cafe stainless steel newer appliances, dinette w/natural sunlight perfect for family breakfast, laundry/mud room with top of the line LG Stainless steel washer and dryer with surrounding cabinetry for lots of storage, large Trex deck, fenced backyard, upstairs 4 bedrooms with upgraded carpets, luxurious master bedroom with a huge his and her custom wardrobe in addition to the huge walk-in closet and a modern ceiling fan w/remote, luxurious master bath with soaking tub, shower, and dual granite vanities, 3 other large bedrooms with windows, tons of light and good size closets, 2 ceiling fans in 2 bedrooms, upstairs hall bath w/tub and dual granite vanities, fully finished basement with risers and pre-wiring ready for theatre set up, elliptical for cardio work-out, large rec room big enough to set up a living/bedroom area or use it for whatever fits your family needs, full bathroom with marble flooring, luxurious shower, and Kohler pedestal, oversized 2 car garage, and a walk-up exit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25247 MASTERY PLACE have any available units?
25247 MASTERY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 25247 MASTERY PLACE have?
Some of 25247 MASTERY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25247 MASTERY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
25247 MASTERY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25247 MASTERY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 25247 MASTERY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 25247 MASTERY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 25247 MASTERY PLACE offers parking.
Does 25247 MASTERY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25247 MASTERY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25247 MASTERY PLACE have a pool?
No, 25247 MASTERY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 25247 MASTERY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 25247 MASTERY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25247 MASTERY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25247 MASTERY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25247 MASTERY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25247 MASTERY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
