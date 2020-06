Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity to live in a Great community! Large living room, kitchen, 4 bedroom 3 full bath townhouse which is located at Stoneridge (Aldie VA: DC Suburbs). One of the best schools in DC suburbs area. Big backyard (fenced). One mile to the Dulles south bus stop (Direct busses to DC, Rosslyn). Attached single car garage. Friendly neighborhood. 4th bedroom in the lower level with attached Full bath. Washer/dryer in the unit. HOA ( included in the rent.