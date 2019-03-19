24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool garage tennis court

Immaculate 2 Car Garage Townhouse available for rent in the sought-after amenity-rich Stone Ridge community. 2700+ SQFT on 3 Lvls. Main Floor Gleaming Hardwood. Traditional Floor plan Kitchen,Walks Out to Deck. 3 Spacious Bed Rooms on the Top Level, Lower level walk out w/gas fireplace and fully fenced yard. Floors Gleaming Hardwood on main Level. Access to Pool/Fitness center/Tennis courts,Public Transp to DC, Close Shopping, Hospitals, County Library and shops at Walk Dist. Spacious Master with Sitting Area , Walk In Closets and Luxury Master Bath. Location close to Route 50 and Route 606. Call Today to Tour Today!