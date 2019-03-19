All apartments in Stone Ridge
Find more places like 24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Ridge, VA
/
24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE

24656 Kings Canyon Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Ridge
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24656 Kings Canyon Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate 2 Car Garage Townhouse available for rent in the sought-after amenity-rich Stone Ridge community. 2700+ SQFT on 3 Lvls. Main Floor Gleaming Hardwood. Traditional Floor plan Kitchen,Walks Out to Deck. 3 Spacious Bed Rooms on the Top Level, Lower level walk out w/gas fireplace and fully fenced yard. Floors Gleaming Hardwood on main Level. Access to Pool/Fitness center/Tennis courts,Public Transp to DC, Close Shopping, Hospitals, County Library and shops at Walk Dist. Spacious Master with Sitting Area , Walk In Closets and Luxury Master Bath. Location close to Route 50 and Route 606. Call Today to Tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE have any available units?
24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE have?
Some of 24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE offers parking.
Does 24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE has a pool.
Does 24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24656 KINGS CANYON SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stone Ridge 2 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Stone Ridge Accessible ApartmentsStone Ridge Apartments with Gym
Stone Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia