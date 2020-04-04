All apartments in Stone Ridge
24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303

24636 Woolly Mammoth Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

24636 Woolly Mammoth Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Elevator building! Private garage! Largest condo model in the building! What more could you want?Three bedrooms with a study! Nice private balcony to enjoy your coffee or evening glass or wine. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliance and granite counters. Plenty of cabinets. Parking behind your garage gives this nice home two spaces. Close to shopping, restaurants, commuter lot with express bus to Metro. Includes all of Stone Ridge amenities. APPLY ONLINE @ https://www.richeypm.com/ $60/applicant. Please include 2 consecutive pay stubs/W2/Offer Letter or Transfer Letter. Please allow us a minimum of 48 hrs to process and present the application to the landlord. Please allow a minimum 2 day gap between the lease signing and the lease start date/move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303 have any available units?
24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303 have?
Some of 24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303 currently offering any rent specials?
24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303 pet-friendly?
No, 24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303 offer parking?
Yes, 24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303 offers parking.
Does 24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303 have a pool?
No, 24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303 does not have a pool.
Does 24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303 have accessible units?
No, 24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303 has units with dishwashers.
Does 24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303 does not have units with air conditioning.

