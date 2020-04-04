24636 WOOLLY MAMMOTH TER #303

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Elevator building! Private garage! Largest condo model in the building! What more could you want?Three bedrooms with a study! Nice private balcony to enjoy your coffee or evening glass or wine. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliance and granite counters. Plenty of cabinets. Parking behind your garage gives this nice home two spaces. Close to shopping, restaurants, commuter lot with express bus to Metro. Includes all of Stone Ridge amenities. APPLY ONLINE @ https://www.richeypm.com/ $60/applicant. Please include 2 consecutive pay stubs/W2/Offer Letter or Transfer Letter. Please allow us a minimum of 48 hrs to process and present the application to the landlord. Please allow a minimum 2 day gap between the lease signing and the lease start date/move in.